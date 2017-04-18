Cobalt Kinetics Scout Model Brings Functionality For The Budget Conscious

ST. GEORGE, Utah - - Cobalt Kinetics, a manufacturer of premium performance and precision engineered rifles, today announces their new Edge Scout. Based on Cobalt's proven premier Edge rifle and crafted to the same quality from matched and mated 7075 billet aluminum chassis components, while reducing costs through budget furniture, the Scout fills a gap in the Cobalt Kinetics rifle line.

