Where movie-magic is made: Discovering the road to Little Hollywood, Utah
If you leave the airport at St George, Utah and drive a slightly circuitous route east towards Lake Powell, you'll experience a 2000-metre change in altitude, travel through 90 years of cinematic history and at some point get the weird feeling you're in a cartoon-town. Stick a pin in a map of this area at random and you'd be hard pressed not to hit a famous movie location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC