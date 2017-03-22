Where movie-magic is made: Discoverin...

Where movie-magic is made: Discovering the road to Little Hollywood, Utah

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

If you leave the airport at St George, Utah and drive a slightly circuitous route east towards Lake Powell, you'll experience a 2000-metre change in altitude, travel through 90 years of cinematic history and at some point get the weird feeling you're in a cartoon-town. Stick a pin in a map of this area at random and you'd be hard pressed not to hit a famous movie location.

