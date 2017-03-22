Rise & Shout Podcast episode 273: Spring football scrimmage preview

2017 BYU Football - Spring Practice March 17, 2017 March 17, 2017 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU A© BYU PHOTO 2017 All Rights Reserved [email protected] 422-7322 This week on the CougarFan.com "Rise & Shout" podcast, my brother Matt and I preview the spring football scrimmage and talk about the most important spring football storylines. We also touch on a little of men's basketball and the changes that need to happen to get the Cougars dancing again next March.

