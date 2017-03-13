Police ask public's help locating man suspected of raping 10-year-old girl

A $100,000 cash-only bail warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man suspected of fleeing to Mexico after allegedly being caught raping a 10-year-old Washington County girl. Jose Rosemberg Martinez, of St. George, is accused of three counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, according to a warrant issued Monday by the 5th District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.