Police ask public's help locating man suspected of raping 10-year-old girl
A $100,000 cash-only bail warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man suspected of fleeing to Mexico after allegedly being caught raping a 10-year-old Washington County girl. Jose Rosemberg Martinez, of St. George, is accused of three counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, according to a warrant issued Monday by the 5th District Court.
