LDS missionaries share lessons a year after Brussels bombing

Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

One year to the day after a terrorist carted a murderous bomb within yards of four Mormon missionaries and detonated it, killing 16 people, each of the four say they carry both physical and emotional scars. A pyschologist told Norby the first year would be for physical healing, the second for emotional healing.

