Getting or renewing a driver's licens...

Getting or renewing a driver's license may get more expensive

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Deseret News

Lawmakers expressed concerns about "sticker shock" as they moved forward with a measure to increase fees for a driver's license. HB388 , sponsored by Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, would raise license renewal fees for cars from $25 to $35, as well as increase the cost for motorcycle licenses from $9.50 to $12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb 18 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC