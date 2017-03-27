College tuition proposed to go up by ...

College tuition proposed to go up by 3.4 percent across Utah

Tuesday

Students at Utah's public colleges and universities will likely pay an extra $80 to $290 in tuition next year. Agenda materials released Tuesday show the Board of Regents will consider an average 3.4 percent tuition bump at Utah's eight campuses during the board's Friday meeting in St. George.

