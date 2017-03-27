Cobalt Kinetics Announces Law Enforcement and Military Discount
ST. GEORGE, Utah - - Cobalt Kinetics, a manufacturer of premium performance and precision engineered rifles, today announces announces the start of their Law Enforcement and Military discount program. Current Law Enforcement Officers and United States Military Service Members can apply for a 15 percent discount from MSRP for any Cobalt Kinetics firearm or accessory.
