Boy flown to hospital after getting shocked, burned in high school shop class

Tuesday Mar 28

A 17-year-old St. George boy was airlifted to University Hospital in Salt Lake City after being shocked and burned by equipment he was using in an industrial shop class, police said. ST. GEORGE - A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to University Hospital in Salt Lake City after being shocked and burned by equipment he was using in an industrial shop class, police said.

