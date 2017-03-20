2017 Land Rover Discovery First Drive: Unstoppable 7-seat SUV redux
It was only a matter of time before Land Rover got around to dusting its most popular family SUV with the same magic that has dramatically overhauled the brand's Range Rover line-up of luxury people movers. The 2017 Land Rover Discovery breaks with the past by abandoning its truck-like platform for a more modern design, while simultaneously getting back in touch with its heritage by reviving the long-dormant - in North America, at least - Discovery name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb 18
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC