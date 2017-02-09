Trial begins for man accused in St. G...

Trial begins for man accused in St. George murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Defense Attorney Gary Pendleton, murder suspect Brandon Smith and Private Investigator Todd Gubler during a hearing in Smith's aggravated murder case in 5th District Court in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. Defense Attorney Gary Pendleton, murder suspect Brandon Smith and Private Investigator Todd Gubler during a hearing in Smith's aggravated murder case in 5th District Court in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan 26 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC