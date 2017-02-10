Sterling Scholars: Valuable and commendable
By definition, "sterling" is something pure and valuable, synonymous with adjectives like, "exceptional," "outstanding," and "commendable." Certainly, all these words apply to the many students throughout Utah who participate in the Sterling Scholar Award program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC