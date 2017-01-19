Single mom dresses the part at 'Dads ...

Single mom dresses the part at 'Dads and Donuts' event

ST. GEORGE, Utah - A single mom is generating attention online after she donned a moustache, dressed up like a dad for a school breakfast event and posed for photos with her son. KSL-TV reports Whitney Kittrell wore the costume after deciding to fulfil her son's request that she accompany him to a "Dads and Donuts" event.

