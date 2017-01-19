Single mom dresses the part at 'Dads and Donuts' event
ST. GEORGE, Utah - A single mom is generating attention online after she donned a moustache, dressed up like a dad for a school breakfast event and posed for photos with her son. KSL-TV reports Whitney Kittrell wore the costume after deciding to fulfil her son's request that she accompany him to a "Dads and Donuts" event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Sat
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC