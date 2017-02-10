Single mom dresses as dad to attend '...

Single mom dresses as dad to attend 'Dads and Doughnuts Day'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WTVR Richmond

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- A single mother in Utah went above and beyond to make her son feel comfortable at his school's "Dads and Doughnuts Day" on Wednesday. Whitney Kittrell became a single mother more than 3 years ago and promised herself that she'd do everything she could to give her kids a normal life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan 26 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC