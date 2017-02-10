Single Mom Dresses as Dad for Son's - Dads and Doughnuts Day' at School
One Utah mom made sure her little boy wouldn't miss out on a special event at school by slipping into her best "dad outfit" this week. Whitney Kittrell, a single parent of two, dressed as a dad for 5-year-old Lucas' "Dads and Doughnuts Day" at her kindergartner's Arrowhead Elementary School in Santa Clara.
