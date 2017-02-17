Searchers Find Semi-conscious Missing Man on Arizona Strip
Mohave County authorities say an 87-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found alive in extreme northwestern Arizona about 25 miles south of St. George, Utah. The Sheriff's Office says Leroy Fitzell was flown to a hospital in St. George on Thursday after being found semi-conscious about 75 yards from where his car was found on a rural road.
