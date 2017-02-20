Missing Utah teen reunited with family after mom's emotional plea to 'fight'
A Utah teenager believed to have been a victim of sex trafficking has been found and reunited with her family , two aunts of 17-year-old Sarah Dunsey told KSTU Saturday. "If you would have heard last night when [Sarah's dad] got the call... just a lot of joy," McCulloch said, choking up as she spoke.
