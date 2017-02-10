Massage parlors owner charged with fo...

Massage parlors owner charged with forcible sex abuse

The owner of two southern Utah massage parlors was charged Thursday with several sex offenses related to alleged conduct with employees there. Charging documents accuse Brett Allan Labrum, 48, of Washington City, of trying to initiate sexual encounters with employees at two locations of Dixie Massage, both before and after he purchased the businesses last year.

