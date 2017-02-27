Man killed by police at Reno casino w...

Man killed by police at Reno casino was wanted in UT, CA

Police have identified the armed robber who was fatally shot inside a downtown Reno casino last week as a 24-year-old Las Vegas man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Utah and a car-jacking in California. Investigators say he was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in St. George, Utah and an armed car-jacking in Los Angeles County.

