Man, 19, faces DUI count in deadly weekend crash
A 19-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that killed one person and injured five others Sunday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police. Cesar Mendoza of St. George, Utah, was driving a Ford Mustang east on Russell Road about 10:45 p.m. when he ran a red light at Jones Boulevard, police said.
