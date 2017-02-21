Man, 19, faces DUI count in deadly we...

Man, 19, faces DUI count in deadly weekend crash

A 19-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that killed one person and injured five others Sunday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police. Cesar Mendoza of St. George, Utah, was driving a Ford Mustang east on Russell Road about 10:45 p.m. when he ran a red light at Jones Boulevard, police said.

