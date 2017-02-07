BLM Extends Comment Period For Propos...

BLM Extends Comment Period For Proposed Oil And Gas Leases Near Zion National Park

Public comments on a proposal for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to put up for auction oil and gas leases near Zion National Park in Utah will be accepted for an additional month, through March 9, at the request of the National Park Service and other interested parties. As a result of this extension, the BLM will consider offering the St. George parcels at the Sept.

