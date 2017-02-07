BLM Extends Comment Period For Proposed Oil And Gas Leases Near Zion National Park
Public comments on a proposal for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to put up for auction oil and gas leases near Zion National Park in Utah will be accepted for an additional month, through March 9, at the request of the National Park Service and other interested parties. As a result of this extension, the BLM will consider offering the St. George parcels at the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC