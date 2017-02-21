'Behind the Headlines': Evan McMullin...

'Behind the Headlines': Evan McMullin, Utah Legislature and John Swallow

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Former presidential candidate and Utah native Evan McMullin calls for an investigation into President Donald Trump's ties with Russia. The Utah House passes a bill to ban consideration of race and gender when choosing state judges.

