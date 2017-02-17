Area of southern Utah already seeing ...

Area of southern Utah already seeing extra water

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KSL-TV

There are certain signs out there, like stop signs, you should just pay attention to more than others. In one part of Washington County, signs warning about not to drive over flooded roads just might be the most important of them all, especially this time of year, with all the water melting from the snowpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Sat fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan 26 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC