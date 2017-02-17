Area of southern Utah already seeing extra water
There are certain signs out there, like stop signs, you should just pay attention to more than others. In one part of Washington County, signs warning about not to drive over flooded roads just might be the most important of them all, especially this time of year, with all the water melting from the snowpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Sat
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC