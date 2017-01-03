Watch: Nordstrom Rack and Nike Factory store take shape
The steel frames of Nordstrom Rack and the Nike Factory store are taking shape at the site of Empire Outlets, which is under construction on the St. George waterfront. In fact, the steel frames of both anchor stores -- a 34,775-square-foot Nordstrom Rack and 17,015 Nike Factory store -- are expected to be complete next week, said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, Empire Outlets developer.
