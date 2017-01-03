Watch: Nordstrom Rack and Nike Factor...

Watch: Nordstrom Rack and Nike Factory store take shape

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: SILive.com

The steel frames of Nordstrom Rack and the Nike Factory store are taking shape at the site of Empire Outlets, which is under construction on the St. George waterfront. In fact, the steel frames of both anchor stores -- a 34,775-square-foot Nordstrom Rack and 17,015 Nike Factory store -- are expected to be complete next week, said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, Empire Outlets developer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Arrests (Sep '10) Sep '16 Clay 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC