Utah Rep. Chris Stewart launches annual Valentine's Day card drive for veterans

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Deseret News

Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine's Day cards for veterans at Stewart's Salt Lake City or St. George offices through Feb. 9. Stewart and his staff will deliver the cards to veterans homes in Salt Lake City and St. George. "As a former Air Force pilot, I know firsthand about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families," Stewart said in a statement.

