Utah forecast: A hazy shade of winter
The Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys will see mostly cloudy, hazy skies for the rest of Sunday, with highs reaching around 30, according to the National Weather Service. Your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is expected to be sunny and hazy, with highs in the upper 20s, followed by Monday night haze and lows near 15. And that's how it will be until Wednesday night, when the service predicts a 40 percent chance of rain, increasing to a 50 percent chance Thursday.
