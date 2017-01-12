The Latest: Boy locked in bathroom was there at least 1 year
The Latest on a 12-year-old boy found dangerously malnourished and locked in a filthy bathroom : Utah authorities say two siblings of a 12-year-old boy found dangerously malnourished and locked in a filthy bathroom say their brother had been there for at least one year. Washington County Sheriff's Office Lt.
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
