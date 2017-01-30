Program readies to close 200 abandoned mines at Gold Hill
Exploring abandoned mines sounds adventurous, but it can also be deadly.For that reason, the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Abandoned Mine Reclamation program plans to close 200 mine openings in the remote southwest corner of Tooele County this spring.The land is known as the Clifton Hills area and covers 29,485 acres or 46 square miles.
