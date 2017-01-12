Police raid southern Utah massage parlors in prostitution sting
Several women have been arrested following what police described as a prostitution sting at five massage therapy businesses in southern Utah. Several agencies worked together to serve search warrants Tuesday at the St. George and Washington city locations of Dixie Massage, as well as Japan Massage, Golden Coast Massage and Massage Therapy in St. George.
