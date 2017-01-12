Police provide point of contact for d...

Police provide point of contact for donors wishing to help...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In response to requests from people around the country wishing to donate to the 12-year-old Toquerville boy who was found malnourished and weighing 30 pounds on Sunday, police have identified a point of contact. Donations will be coordinated through the Washington County Children's Justice Center, said Washington County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Arrests (Sep '10) Sep '16 Clay 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,780 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC