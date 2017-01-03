Mom arrested after malnourished son found locked in bathroom, court documents show

ST. GEORGE, Utah - Police say a southern Utah mother is under arrest after a seriously malnourished 12-year-old boy was found locked in a filthy bathroom. The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reported Tuesday that the child's father discovered him in the feces-strewn bathroom that had two latches on the door and a few empty cans of beans in the shower.

