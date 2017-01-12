Man dies in head-on crash near Hildal...

Man dies in head-on crash near Hildale during 'heavy rainfall'

A Washington City man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday on state Route 59 during rainy conditions, the Utah Highway Patrol said. Nathan Boon, 43, was westbound about sixmiles north of Hildale around 11:40 a.m. when he lost control of his Toyota Yaris and spun into oncoming traffic, the UHP said.

