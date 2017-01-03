Former Utah legislator missing in St....

Former Utah legislator missing in St. George, police say

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Chad Bennion, a former state representative from Murray and Salt Lake County Republican Party chair, disappeared while jogging Saturday in St. George, police there said. A news release from the police department said Bennion, 52, was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Valley View Drive.

