Ex-Dixie State professor sues over firing

A former Dixie State University theater professor who was found not guilty of assaulting a student is suing university faculty and staff members for more than $22 million over his termination. The Spectrum of St. George reports Varlo Davenport is seeking reinstatement to his job.

