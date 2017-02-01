Donations pour in for boy found in Utah child abuse case
Police say donations and well-wishes have poured in for a 12-year-old boy whose mother was arrested after he was found locked in a filthy bathroom and dangerously malnourished. The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that they've gotten clothing, toys and monetary donations for the boy.
