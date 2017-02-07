Chicago woman starts GoFundMe to help...

Chicago woman starts GoFundMe to help 12-year-old Utah boy in abuse case

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Deseret News

A new GoFundMe campaign looks to help a 12-year-old Utah boy who police say suffered from child abuse for a year or more when his mother allegedly locked him in a bathroom. The boy's mother, Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, of Toquerville, said her son wanted to sleep in the bathroom, a police report states.

