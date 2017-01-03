Bundy friends, family protest Gold Butte monument decision
Supporters of cattleman and anti-federal figure Cliven Bundy are protesting a presidential decision to give national monument protection to public land where Bundy grazes cows near his southern Nevada ranch. The Spectrum of St. George, Utah, reports that Bundy family members and friends staged a peaceful rally on Saturday near the Bundy home.
