BLM seeks comment on plans for June oil and gas lease sale

The Bureau of Land Management's Color Country District is seeking public comment on environmental assessments analyzing a plan to offer 23 parcels covering nearly 28,500 acres in the Richfield and St. George areas at a June oil and gas lease sale. Information about the proposed parcels is included in the proposals, which are available for review and comment on the BLM website, www.blm.gov .

