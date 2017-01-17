BLM accepting comment on possible ene...

BLM accepting comment on possible energy leasing near Zion

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Brandon Sun

ST. GEORGE, Utah - A federal agency is accepting public comment on possible leasing of public lands for oil and gas drilling that could take place as close as two miles from Zion National Park in southern Utah. The Spectrum newspaper reports that the Bureau of Land Management is accepting comment until Feb. 10 on an environmental assessment of three parcels nominated as potential leasing sites in Washington County.

