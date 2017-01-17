BLM accepting comment on possible energy leasing near Zion
ST. GEORGE, Utah - A federal agency is accepting public comment on possible leasing of public lands for oil and gas drilling that could take place as close as two miles from Zion National Park in southern Utah. The Spectrum newspaper reports that the Bureau of Land Management is accepting comment until Feb. 10 on an environmental assessment of three parcels nominated as potential leasing sites in Washington County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC