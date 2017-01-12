Annual St. George bird festival comin...

Annual St. George bird festival coming soon

The 14th annual Red Cliffs Audubon St. George Bird Festival is scheduled January 26 through the 28th and will feature field trips, presentations and a photo contest. The keynote speaker is Richard Washington, a world-renowned naturalist.

