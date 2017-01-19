After decades without a Title IX office to help sexually assaulted...
After decades without a Title IX officer to help students who were sexually assaulted, the small college in St. George is making some progress. St. George a Sasha Trae stood in a Dixie State University gymnasium, the sound of feet thumping against punching bags and triumphant yells of "No!" rising up around her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC