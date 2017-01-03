6 defendants take plea deals in polyg...

6 defendants take plea deals in polygamous food stamp case

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Yuma Sun

Six additional members of a Utah polygamous group have taken plea deals and avoided jail time in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case. The Spectrum reports that they pleaded guilty to fraud Wednesday in St. George, Utah.

