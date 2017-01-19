19 Rooms that Prove Beige Isn't Boring

Related: The 8 Best Paint Colors for a Restful Sleep" height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/AAm0mjX.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f" title="The sleek beige bunks in this cottage-style bedroom, together with the wall sconce reading lights, c... - Zillow Home in St George, UT" width="624" /> The sleek beige bunks in this cottage-style bedroom, together with the wall sconce reading lights, create a whimsical and well-lit atmosphere for relaxation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.