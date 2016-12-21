Zion National Park record visitation continues over holiday despite poor travel conditions
ST. GEORGE, Utah - A record year for visitation at Zion National Park has continued through the holiday season despite snow and poor road conditions. The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that recent snowstorms left parts of red rock formations and trees in park coated in snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC