This 1969 Camaro is designed to handle like it's on rails
The development process to build a high-quality aftermarket suspension system isn't as simple as picking out a set of shocks, building control arms, and slapping it all together and hoping for the best. The technique, in the case of Speedtech Performance's ExtReme subframe system, is one of precise planning, careful parts design and selection, and methodical execution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC