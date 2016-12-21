Teen hospitalized after falling off 2...

Teen hospitalized after falling off 2-story house while removing Christmas lights

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KSL-TV

A 17-year-old St. George boy has been hospitalized with serious injuries after falling some 25 feet from the rooftop of a two-story house while helping his grandfather remove Christmas lights - something the teen does every year for his grandfather during the holidays. "He's my Clark Griswold," the teen's mother, Alana Bradbury, said of her son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Arrests (Sep '10) Sep '16 Clay 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC