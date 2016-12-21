Teen hospitalized after falling off 2-story house while removing Christmas lights
A 17-year-old St. George boy has been hospitalized with serious injuries after falling some 25 feet from the rooftop of a two-story house while helping his grandfather remove Christmas lights - something the teen does every year for his grandfather during the holidays. "He's my Clark Griswold," the teen's mother, Alana Bradbury, said of her son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC