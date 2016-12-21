Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown ties ...

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown ties the knot with boyfriend Antonio Padron

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Daily Mail

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in St. George, Utah on Saturday, with more than 400 guests in attendance. Happy ever after! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown, 20, is finally married to boyfriend Antonio Padron, 23 The pair planned all aspects of the wedding together, opting for silver, maroon, teal and yellow for their wedding colors, and a gigantic dessert table that featured eight different kinds of cake.

St. George, UT

