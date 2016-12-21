'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Ties the Knot With Antonio Padron
Cheers to a festive holiday season wedding! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown tied the knot with her fiance, Antonio Padron on Saturday, TLC confirmed to ET. The intimate, outdoor ceremony was held in St. George, Utah, and incorporated Mexican and vintage-themed elements to commemorate the bride and groom's unique heritage, Us Weekly reports.
