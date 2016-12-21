Putrid spillage; New Mexico fisticuffs; the year, in quotes
In Utah, dozens of live pigs were "launched" onto the road near St. George, and in Colorado, 60,000 pounds of expired Miller Genuine Draft beer "almost flew out of the side" of a semi-truck onto Interstate 70. In Montana, 30,000 pounds of used cooking grease and 200 gallons of fuel splashed all over a road near Helena, while in Whitewater, California, an August accident resulted in $5,000 worth of ice cream melting rapidly on the hot black asphalt. In Washington, 27 tons of chicken manure sent cars skidding until workers could clean up the mess and sand the road, while a frozen food truck near Burns, Oregon, literally spilled the beans after a train rammed it from the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC