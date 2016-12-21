Putrid spillage; New Mexico fisticuffs; the year, in quotes

In Utah, dozens of live pigs were "launched" onto the road near St. George, and in Colorado, 60,000 pounds of expired Miller Genuine Draft beer "almost flew out of the side" of a semi-truck onto Interstate 70. In Montana, 30,000 pounds of used cooking grease and 200 gallons of fuel splashed all over a road near Helena, while in Whitewater, California, an August accident resulted in $5,000 worth of ice cream melting rapidly on the hot black asphalt. In Washington, 27 tons of chicken manure sent cars skidding until workers could clean up the mess and sand the road, while a frozen food truck near Burns, Oregon, literally spilled the beans after a train rammed it from the back.

