Putrid spillage; New Mexico fisticuff...

Putrid spillage; New Mexico fisticuffs; the year, in quotes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: High Country News

In Utah, dozens of live pigs were "launched" onto the road near St. George, and in Colorado, 60,000 pounds of expired Miller Genuine Draft beer "almost flew out of the side" of a semi-truck onto Interstate 70. In Montana, 30,000 pounds of used cooking grease and 200 gallons of fuel splashed all over a road near Helena, while in Whitewater, California, an August accident resulted in $5,000 worth of ice cream melting rapidly on the hot black asphalt. In Washington, 27 tons of chicken manure sent cars skidding until workers could clean up the mess and sand the road, while a frozen food truck near Burns, Oregon, literally spilled the beans after a train rammed it from the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 3
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
News Arrests (Sep '10) Sep '16 Clay 2
News Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U... Aug '16 Rev Don Wildmoan 14
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC