Police: Man flees officers, crashes into church in St. George

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Deseret News

A man wanted on a federal arrest warrant fled from officers Thursday before crashing into an LDS Church meetinghouse, police said. The agency sent out alerts over Twitter after Temples allegedly fled the scene, asking the public to be on the lookout in the area of St. James Lane and River Road.

