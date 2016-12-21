Police: Man flees officers, crashes into church in St. George
A man wanted on a federal arrest warrant fled from officers Thursday before crashing into an LDS Church meetinghouse, police said. The agency sent out alerts over Twitter after Temples allegedly fled the scene, asking the public to be on the lookout in the area of St. James Lane and River Road.
